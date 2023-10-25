Group B: the Sardinians pass 2-1 against Adriatico, Olbia also smiles, Juve Next Gen draws. Group C: the league leaders beaten by Casertana (2-1), Pazienza’s team beats Cerignola 1-0 and rises to -2

In the heart of the midweek round, three matches in group B and 7 in group C (both programs will end on Thursday 26 October). Here’s everything that happened.

Girone B

—

That Torres is terribly serious is evidenced by the coup of the Sassari people in Pescara. At the Adriatico it ends 2-1 for the leaders: in the first half the goalkeepers Plizzari and Zaccagno shine, but after the interval the Sardinians split the match with a one-two in four minutes signed by Masala and Ruocco; Zeman’s team halves the deficit with Merola and comes close to equalizing with the crossbars hit by the substitute Cangiano and Moruzzi, but the result does not change. Torres at plus 6 on the second, waiting for Entella-Cesena. Juventus Next Gen returns with a point from Gubbio (1-1): Umbrians with 10 men from the end of the first half due to Casolari’s expulsion, Guerra finds the advantage before the break but it is Spina who restores the lead fifteen minutes into the second half the balance (not affected by the subsequent Juventus attempts by Hasa and Anghelè). After three defeats in a row, Olbia smiles again: the 2-1 home win over Fermana comes from a comeback, Ragaztu (who then has a penalty saved by Furlanetto) and Dessena reply to Montini’s advantage in the second half, thus giving way for coach Leandro Greco to best celebrate his contract extension until 2025.

Group C

—

Juve Stabia falls for the first time in the season, beaten by Casertana: at the Pinto the hosts are ahead with Toscano, equal to the central defender from Stabia Bellich but it is Calapai – another defender – who seals the precious success of Vincenzo Cangelosi’s team. Avellino takes advantage of this, narrowly beating Cerignola (1-0) and shortening the lead on the evening in which coach Michele Pazienza challenged his past: a match conditioned by the expulsion of guest goalkeeper Krapikas (hands outside the area at half-time hour), Cerignola resists with ten men for over an hour thanks to the saves of the twelfth Trezza but falls late in injury time due to Ricciardi’s flash. If it is the fourth victory in a row for Avellino, the only two undefeated teams in the group have fallen (Juve Stabia and Cerignola). While waiting for Benevento, Latina rises up among the thirds and beats Francavilla (1-0) thanks to the usual Mastroianni coming off the bench (in the final, Cardinali’s saves defended the result). Crotone is also on the rise, having won two matches out of two since the players saved Zauli from dismissal: for the external blow on the Giugliano pitch (2-1) Marco Tumminello is decisive with a brace, overturning the initial De Sena’s advantage. The clouds return over Catania, who returned from the away match in Teramo (Monterosi’s field, last in the table) with just one point (1-1): Rossazzurri ahead thanks to Giordani’s own goal but caught in full recovery by Palazzino, with Tabbiani also worried from the conditions of the injured Di Carmine and Marsura in view of Sunday’s big match against Avellino. Eziolino Capuano’s Taranto finds its fans again and gets the three points, beating Turris 3-1 at Iacovone (worst defense in the group, 23 goals conceded): D’Auria responds to Calvano’s first lead, but Taranto extends again with Enrici and closes it with Bifulco. Third consecutive draw (and fourth in the last five) for Picerno, who made it 1-1 in Monopoli, replying with Albadoro – on an assist from top scorer Murano – to Viteritti’s green and white goal.

October 26, 2023 (changed October 26, 2023 | 01:52)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED