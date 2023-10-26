At the end of the midweek round, the orange weather alert in the Chiavari area led to the postponement of Entella-Cesena, one of the most anticipated matches in group B, to a later date.

The midweek round ends without one of the most awaited matches: the orange weather alert in the Chiavari area has in fact led to the postponement of Entella-Cesena to a later date. Here’s everything that happened in tonight’s nine games.

round b

—

Vazquez’s error from the penalty spot (Meli’s save) slows down Perugia, who score 0-0 on the Recanatese pitch: the goalkeepers are on top, given that Umbrian number one Adamonis was also the protagonist of a couple of important interventions in the first time. Perugia remains unbeaten – like Torres -, but at the same time slips to minus 8 from the top, occupied by the Sassari team. The one scored by Carrarese against Pineto also had a bitter aftertaste: it ended 1-1 at the Stadio dei Marmi, Capello broke the deadlock in the first half but the Abruzzo team’s equalizer (with ten men for half the second half, Amadio sent off) came at the end thanks to the winning free kick from Volpicelli. Some pressure is taken off Spal, who win at home against Sestri Levante (1-0, great free kick from Bertini for the first championship success under Colucci’s management): a final of suffering for the Ferrarese, however, with a goal disallowed for the guests – for offside – amid protests. Gianluca Colavitto’s return to the Ancona bench is a happy one: Arezzo defeated 3-0 at Del Conero, Energe unlocks it (header on the line), in the second half a super Paolucci first sends Spagnoli in goal and then scores for the trio. Rimini also regained victory, convincing in their 2-0 win over Lucchese: Lombardi scored in the first half, then Lamesta scored in the second half from the spot (penalty which cost Benassai a second yellow card). Without particular emotions the match between Pontedera and Vis Pesaro (0-0).

group c

—

Zaccheria’s big match between Foggia and Benevento ends without a goal: Cudini’s team shows something more, without being able to break the deadlock (sensational crossbar from Embalo’s free kick in added time), for the guests the best opportunity always from a set piece with Noble to say no to Ciano. First victory on the Potenza bench for Franco Lerda: Viviani achieved a clear 3-0 win over Sorrento (second match without conceding a goal), with Caturano leading the way – brace and assist for Rossetti’s trio – on an evening in which the guests scored anyway two woodwinds with Vitale and Cuccurullo. Brindisi also smiles again, winning narrowly in Messina (goal from substitute Simone Ganz) keeping a clean sheet for the first time in the season.