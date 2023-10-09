Suara.com – Everyone has different hand shapes. Usually, the shape of your hands depends on the person’s body posture and genes. Therefore, people are often found with short or long hands.

Apparently, the shape of a person’s hands can show the person’s hidden personality. The shape of the hand can show the attitude, honesty of the person’s way of behaving. Therefore, to find out someone’s personality, you can look at the shape of their hands.

So what is a person’s personality like with the shape of their hands? According to Jagran Josh, the following is a person’s personality based on the shape of their hands.

1. Form a small hand with short fingers

Those who have small hands and short fingers, as in Figure 1, usually have a simple view and appreciate all the material they have. They are also typical people who are very honest, thorough and humble.

However, those with small hands and short limbs are usually less sensitive to other people’s feelings. They are also sometimes a little stubborn and only focus on their own thoughts. But they actually really care about the people around them.

Owners of small hands with short fingers usually also have good humor. They are very clever at making the people around them feel comfortable. Apart from that, they really like new challenges. Therefore, they are usually very suitable for jobs that challenge their abilities.

Owners of small hands with short fingers are usually realistic about their situation. They will think about everything that happens according to the reality of the point. Therefore, it is easy for them to make decisions because everyone sees the opportunities that exist.

2. Long hands and fingers

Those with long hands and fingers are usually imaginative, sensitive and emotional. They are figures who have big dreams. On the other hand, they are also gentle and calm people even though they have hidden emotions inside.

Because of this complex nature, it makes it difficult for people with long fingers and hands to understand them. They sometimes like to be gloomy and suddenly closed. Therefore, sometimes only that person knows what they feel.

Owners of long hands and fingers are also very romantic. They have a sentimental nature so they really care about the people they love. On the other hand, they are also figures who really need and care from their loved ones. This is what makes him very spoiled when he is with the people he loves.

Those with long hands and fingers have a strong mentality. They will be resilient and always plan everything in the long term. In fact, before making a decision they will always gather all the information needed. They are very thorough and careful in doing their work.

This is what makes him sometimes very perfectionist, but forgets the things around him. Therefore, people with long fingers and hands need more focus to be able to create extraordinary works for themselves.