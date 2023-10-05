Sony confirms that the personal data of 6,800 Sony PlayStation employees was exposed in a security breach in May 2023. A ransomware group attacked an external platform used internally by SIE.

Sony Interactive Entertainmentthe creators of PlayStation, suffered a security breach last May, in which they compromised personal data of 6,791 SIE employees (current and previous).

This is an incident that was discovered by Sony in June 2023but which they had not talked about until an investigation was carried out to determine what data had been exposed, as reported by BleepingComputer (via VGC).

Sony has sent an email to all those affected explaining what happened with credit monitoring services and warning them to be alert for possible signs of identity or fraud.

This happened through a platform called MOVEit, used by SIE to share documents and created by a third party. Therefore, unauthorized access did not go to Sony directly, but to an external service used internallyso no player data has been affected.

This incident has nothing to do with the alleged hack suffered in September

“On June 2, 2023, SIE discovered the unauthorized downloads, immediately took the platform offline, and fixed the vulnerability,” Sony says in a letter sent to employees whose data was compromised.

An investigation was launched with the help of external cybersecurity experts and authorities. Once the SIE identified the downloaded files, a process was initiated to determine what types of personal information were affected and who was affected.

It has nothing to do with the hack that a ransomware group said they committed in late September, stealing 6,000 files from all of Sony, not just SIE. Sony launched its own investigation, but said there was currently no indication that personal data of employees or players had been stolen.

In the memory of many remains the devastating computer attack that PlayStation Network suffered in 2011, compromising the names, addresses and credit cards of 77 million users, for which Sony paid 15 million dollars in compensation packages to those affected.