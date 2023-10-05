ATLUS has released a new video trailer dedicated to Persona 5 Tactica, out November 17th on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Published by SEGA, it is a tactical role-playing video game, a new way to conceive the world created by ATLUS a few years ago. Persona 5, in this sense, also received a musou approach with Persona 5 Strikers, a different proposal to the classic formula and the definitive version, Persona 5 Royal.

The trailer gives fans a new glimpse of the characters from Persona 5 Tactica, tra cui Ryuji Sakamoto, Ann Takamaki, Yusuke Kitagawa, Makoto Niijima, Futaba Sakura e Haru Okumura. In short, all the characters from the fifth iteration of the franchise will be present.

