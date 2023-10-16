Persona 5 Tacticsdeveloped and published by ATLUS, will arrive on November 16, 2023 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 e Nintendo Switch. The spin-off of the successful video game created by the Japanese developer, which is preparing for the launch of Persona 3 Reload, will be very different from the classic stylistic features seen in Persona 5 Royal and Persona 5 Strikers.

In the trailerin this sense, all main characters from the production are included such as Joker and the new characters of this strategic chapter, that is, Erina and Toshiro Kasukabe. There is no shortage of classic choreographies typical of the franchise and a generous number of many playful sequences will be explored in greater depth next month.

