Persona 5 Tacticsdeveloped and published by Atlus, will arrive on November 17, 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series. Today the team talked about the relationships within the work, as well as the innovations inherent in the variety of missions that will be proposed, including the rewards and the New Game +, considered important by the Japanese team.

Furthermore, the production will land on Xbox GamePass on day one. In addition to having described the main innovations, therefore dedicated to the new game plus and collateral activities, the rewards to be unlocked could be crucial for progressing within the adventure. Let’s rememberFurthermore, that Persona 5 Tactica will not be a typical JRPG or a musou like the original title and Strikers.

