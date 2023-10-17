Xbox Game Pass will receive attractive games in the coming days, but it will also lose some excellent titles. In total, the service for consoles and PC will be left without 5 excellent games, including one of the most popular Japanese titles in its catalog.

These games will leave Xbox Game Pass in October

The most notable title on the list is, without a doubt, Persona 5 Royal. The SEGA and ATLUS title was very well received on Xbox Game Pass, since the saga remained outside the Xbox ecosystem for years. You should hurry if you haven’t finished the Phantom Thieves adventure yet, as it will leave the service in a couple of weeks.

On the other hand, Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass will lose other attractive games such as Signalis, Gunfire Reborn and Solasta Crown of the Magister, which were also well received by subscribers. Finally, Kill It With Fire will also say goodbye to the service.

All the titles mentioned will no longer be available on October 31. Players can purchase them at a special discount with their subscription. Below I leave you the list:

Persona 5 Royal and more games leaving Xbox Game Pass soon Gunfire Reborn (consoles, PC and cloud) Kill It With Fire (consoles, PC and cloud) Persona 5 Royal (consoles, PC and cloud) Signalis (consoles, PC and cloud ) Solasta Crown of the Magister (consoles, PC and cloud)

