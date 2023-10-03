Persona 3 Reloadout next February 2, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox and PC, is preparing for publication with new videos to show what’s new inside. In this sense, it is a weekly sharing of the various trailers. The first, entitled “The Hero’s Arrival”, leaves no doubt for further interpretations.

Inside, we see the main protagonist engaged in daily activities, which might remind some Persona 5 fans of the jobs done by Joker during the hours away from his missions and school, one of the main lynchpins of the franchise.

