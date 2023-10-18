The launch of a Persona installment is no small matter since it is currently the most important JRPG franchise for a new generation of players. Hence there is a niche for which it is not enough to have a normal release but rather they are looking for the best editions. This time, it’s the turn of the incredible, but elusive, collector’s edition of Persona 3 Reload in its Japanese version.

Video: Persona 3 Reload – Announcement Trailer | Xbox Showcase 2023

If you are interested in having the best edition of Persona 3 Reload to start 2024 in the best way, this is your opportunity. What happens is that Amazon Japan started the pre-sale of Persona 3 Reload: Limited Box for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, a Japanese variant of the Persona 3 Reload: Collector’s Edition that is sold in America. This edition, in both cases, is priced at ¥15,800 JPY, $2424.30 MXN with shipping and taxes included according to the exchange rate at the time of writing this note.

The Japanese collector’s edition of Persona 3: Reload can be yours

What does Persona 3 Reload: Limited Box include?

Persona 3 Reload: Limited Box includes the physical base copy of the JRPG in either its PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 version as well as an art book, also in physical form.

Likewise, this Japanese edition of Persona 3 Reload: Limited Box comes with code to claim the launch DLC so you’ll be covered with everything you need to relive this role-playing adventure. If that were not enough, you will also have the official soundtrack on CD and as a collector’s item an arm cover with the insignia and initials of the Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad (SEES). It is worth mentioning that this is the collectible for Japan, while in America an Aigis figure is offered.

The Persona 3 Reload: Limited Box edition will be released alongside the game on February 2, 2024.

