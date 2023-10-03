ATLUS has released a new trailer for Persona 3 Reload (find our Provato here) which introduces Hero, voiced by Aleks Le in English and Akira Ishida in Japanese. The title will be released by PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One e PC tramite Steam e Microsoft Store on February 2, 2024 worldwide. The game will also be available via Xbox Game Pass. Below is an overview of the title:

Shortly after transferring to Gekkoukan High School, the protagonist encounters the “Dark Hour”. An unusual calm envelops the city, people transform into disturbing coffins and supernatural monsters called Shadows swarm everywhere. When he is attacked by one of these Shadows and all hope seems lost, the power of the heart, his Persona, awakens. Armed with his newfound power, he searches for the truth about the Dark Hour and faces the fate that awaits him.

Main features

Experience the seminal game in the Persona series, faithfully remade with cutting-edge graphics, modernized quality-of-life features, and a sleek, distinctive user interface. Completely immerse yourself in an emotional and compelling journey with new scenes, character interactions and additional voiceover. Choose how to spend each day meaningfully through various activities, from exploring Port Island to creating authentic connections with beloved characters. Build and command your optimal team to strike down otherworldly shadows and get closer to the truth.

Persona 3 Reload will come out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One e PC tramite Steam e Microsoft Store on February 2, 2024 worldwide. The title will also be available via Xbox Game Pass. Continue to follow us for more information.