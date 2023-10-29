Suara.com – Persita Tangerang has analyzed the strengths and playing patterns of hosts Bali United ahead of the match in Week 17 of BRI Liga 1 at the Captain I Wayan Dipta Stadium, Gianyar, Bali, Monday (30/10).

“They (Bali United) are a very strong team, but our team already knows that, knows all the processes. We analyze a good team, we continue to work on what we prepare for tomorrow,” said Persita head coach, Divaldo Alves, as published by Antara, Sunday (29/10).

The coach from Portugal has already established the home team’s playing pattern, for example having strong possession of the ball from the front, middle and back teams.

He was also wary of the movements of a number of players from the opposing team, including Ilija Spasojevic and Privat Mbarga.

Even so, he confirmed that the mentality of the visiting team nicknamed the Cisadane Warriors is currently in strong condition even though they are playing away.

Apart from that, the victory in the previous match against Persis Solo with a score of 2-1 on Sunday (22/10) became Persita’s capital to increase their confidence in facing Bali United.

“Our mentality is now very strong, both players and team. Before the match, everyone was mentally focused because we wanted to look for positive results and remain consistent because we previously won against Persis Solo,” said Divaldo Alves.

Bali United is scheduled to host Persita Tangerang at the Captain I Wayan Dipta Stadium in the 17th week or the final match of the first round of Liga 1 2023/2024, Monday (30/10) evening WIB.

Based on the current League 1 standings, Bali United is currently in sixth position with 27 points. Meanwhile, Persita Tangerang is in 15th position with 18 points.