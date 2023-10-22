Suara.com – Persija Jakarta coach Thomas Doll sulked and refused to speak during a press conference session after being defeated by RANS Nusantara FC at the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium, Bekasi, Sunday (22/10/2023) evening WIB. It is not clear why the German tactician behaved like that

In the 16th week of the BRI Liga 1 match, Persija lost 1-2 to RANS Nusantara FC. Two RANS goals were scored by Evandro Brandao (11′) and Angelo Teixeira (56′). Meanwhile, Muhammad Ferrari scored Persija’s goal in the 58th minute.

In that match, the Kemayoran Tigers – Persija’s nickname – appeared with 10 players from the 74th minute after Rizky Ridho was given a straight red card. Apart from that, there were several controversial moments in the match.

Persija Jakarta footballer Ryo Matsumura (left) fights for the ball with Rans Nusantara footballer Iham Syah (right) in the first round match of League 1 2023-2024 at the Patriot Chandrabhaga Stadium, Bekasi, West Java, Sunday (22/10/2023). BETWEEN PHOTOS/Aditya Pradana Putra/nz

After the match, Thomas Doll did not attend the post-match press conference as usual. Even though he had time to sit down, he refused to respond to the media crew’s questions.

“This is the right moment for me not to talk about any match. So, that’s enough for today,” said Thomas Doll after the match.

Similar to Thomas Doll, Witan Sulaeman, who was presented at the press conference, also revealed the same thing. However, the Indonesian national team player seemed dissatisfied with referee Naufal Adya Fairuski’s decision

One of the most highlighted was Witan’s kick which the referee deemed was not a goal. In fact, from the replay, the ball had crossed the goal line.

“I’m the same as the coach, I can’t comment. Media friends may have seen footage of the goal. Media colleagues may have seen the referee’s performance,” said Witan.

After Witan gave his statement, the media officer asked the journalist crew if anyone wanted to ask questions? However, Thomas Doll indicated that he was reluctant to continue the press conference.

Persija Vice President Ganesha Putra, who happened to be in the room, gave a hand signal to end the press conference session. Then, Thomas Doll and Witan left the room.