Suara.com – The Persib Bandung midfielder duo were confirmed to be absent when they visited Madura United headquarters in the big match in the 18th week of BRI Liga 1 2023/2024 on Wednesday (1/11/2023) evening. The two players are Dedi Kusnandar and Marc Klok.

Marc Klok, who is coach Shin Tae-yong’s mainstay midfielder in the Indonesian national team, cannot play because of accumulated yellow cards.

Meanwhile, Dedi Kusnandar could not play because his condition had deteriorated, aka illness.

“But the others are ready to play, we can only hope to play the match well and get positive results,” said Persib head coach, Bojan Hodak, as reported by Persib’s official website, Bandung, Tuesday (31/10/2023).

Persib Bandung coach, Bojan Hodak. (New Indonesian League)

The absence of the two players above certainly makes it difficult for Persib to win the match. Moreover, Madura United is in third place in the League 1 standings with 31 points. Their points collection is exactly the same as Persib in second place.

Of course both teams will be equally determined to achieve maximum results in the match.

“They (Madura United) are a good team, maybe in the last two matches they didn’t get good results, but they played well,” said Hodak.

“They are certainly a good team, this will be a difficult match,” concluded the Croatian coach.