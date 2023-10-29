Denpasar Voice – Persib Bandung attacking midfielder Beckham Putra’s birthday is today, Sunday (29/10/2023). He has reached the age of 22 years.

Reporting from the Instagram page @persib, you can see many congratulations to the attacking midfielder of the Blue Prince Squad.

“Happy birthday @beckham_put7 #PERSIB,” wrote in the caption of @persib’s upload.

Apart from that, the Bobotohs were also busy wishing Beckham Putra a happy birthday.

According to Bobotoh, the goal was scored in the Persib Bandung vs PSS Sleman match on Saturday (28/10/2023) evening.

“Happy birthday etam,” wrote the account @rtulermwt.

“Hey, it’s okay. The class can be late at night,” said the @sania_ayu account.

“Beckham Putra closed his 21st year by playing well and appearing as the difference in the #PERSIB match last night.

“Happy birthday Beckham Putra,” wrote the account @hsn_rdvc.

“Wilujeng tepang taun etam….the prize is already scoring a goal tonight..,” commented the account @agnislvafzh.

It is known that in the 17th week of the BRI Liga 1 2023/2024 match, Persib Bandung vs PSS Sleman at the Gelora Bandung Lautan Api Stadium on Saturday (28/10/2023) evening, the Prince Blue Squad managed to beat PSS Sleman with a score of 4-1.

An own goal from PSS Sleman player, Thales (3′) was the start of winning points for Persib Bandung. Then David Da Silva (21′) again tore through the Javanese Super Eagle defense.

Next, Fret Butuan (70′) again contributed to the score for Persib Bandung, and Beckham Putra Nugraha (77′) managed to equalize the score before the referee’s long whistle.

Meanwhile PSS Sleman players managed to score one goal from Kim Jeffrey Kurniawan (37′).

Therefore, in the League 1 standings, Persib Bandung rose to second place with a total of 31 points. (Rizal/*)