THE VOICE OF BANDUNG – Persib Bandung is one of the teams that often receives fines from PSSI. This happened because the Bobotohs were caught coming to the opponent’s drums on away day. This is of course very detrimental to the club.

To anticipate this, Persib Bandung presented a preventative solution by holding an Away Day Watch Together (Nobar) program during the match against Borneo FC.

This activity received high enthusiasm from the Bobotoh. According to one Bobotoh, Nobar Away Day offers watching Persib Bandung in a comfortable atmosphere.

“The one who is really a fan of PERSIB is my son (Tegar). He likes watching almost every (home) match at the stadium. Coincidentally, this is a big match and he really wants to watch it. Because in the cinema, watching is comfortable and he can meet lots of PERSIB fans who another,” said one Bobotoh named Sandi, quoted from the official Persib Bandung website, Sunday (22/10/2023).

Nobar Away Day provides a new experience for the Bobotohs who cannot come to the stadium during away matches.

“It was surprising. It was really fun. This was my first experience and I bought the ticket via the application. Even though I arrived late, I wasn’t disappointed. It was really exciting,” said another Bobotoh.

This Nobar Away Day activity was held at Cinepolis, Istana Plaza, Bandung City.

Meanwhile, in the match against Borneo FC, Bojan Hodak’s squad managed to achieve a draw. Furthermore, Persib Bandung will compete against PSS Sleman in the continuation of BRI Liga 1 2023/2024 next week.

