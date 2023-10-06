SUARA SUMEDANG – The arrival of new coach Josep Gombau will certainly mean changes to the Persebaya Surabaya squad.

In the second round of BRI Liga 1 2023/2024, many people reported that Persebaya Surabaya would downsize several players.

This is inseparable from the target pursued by the team nicknamed Bajul Ijo to achieve victory in the BRI League 1 competition.

Rumors are circulating that Bajul Ijo will release 7 players, five of whom are local Persebaya talents.

This news emerged from an Instagram account @ligawakanda.id on Thursday, October 5 2023.

The upload states that several players, such as Alwi Slamat, Brylian Aldama, Rizky Dwi, Deny Agus and Ferdinand Sinaga, are also included in the cast who could potentially leave Persebaya.

All of this is not due to the lack of playing minutes that the players get plus they are unable to compete with other players.

“Brylian Aldama, Deny Agus, Rizky Dwi, Alwi Slamat, Ferdinand Sinaga are on the for sale list. There are around 6-8 local and foreign players on the release list,” wrote @ligawakanda.id.

