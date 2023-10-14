Denpasar Voice – Persebaya Surabaya is reportedly ready to bring in the former Inter Milan striker in the transfer market in the next half of the season.

One name that is widely associated with Persebaya is former Inter Milan striker, Luc Castaignos.

The inclusion of Luc Castaignos on Bajol Ijo’s shopping list is because the striker worth IDR 5.21 billion is predicted to replace Paulo Victor, who is considered to be underperforming and has become an evaluation material for the management and coaching staff.

The news of Luc Castaignos’ arrival at Persebaya was uploaded by the fanbase account @ligawakanda.id

“RUMORS: Persebaya Surabaya is reportedly interested in bringing in Dutch-French striker Luc Castaignos from FC Magdeburg, a club from the German Bundesliga (second division) to join in the transfer market this half of the season,” wrote the account.

Reporting from the transfermarkt page, Paulo Victor, who was expected to be the striker for Persebaya, was only able to score his only goal during the 15 weeks that the League 1 competition lasted.

Luc Castaignos, who was a former Inter Milan player in the 2012/2013 season, was apparently rumored to be on the verge of joining Persebaya some time ago.

Meanwhile, from his statistical records, Luc Castaignos, who is currently wearing the FC Magdeburg uniform in the second division of the German League, has scored 3 goals in the 7 matches he has played.

This player, who has Dutch – French blood, also joined the Dutch national team in the U-17, U-19, U-20, U-21 and senior national team age groups.

It will be interesting to see whether it is true that Persebaya will bring in Luc Castaignos to replace Paulo Victor. (*/Ana AP)