The truth is that every time they don’t get a talent after giving a wonderful performance, a bad taste is left in our mouths. Eduardo has sung a song that we all know, Peter Pan, but he has not managed to move any of the coaches.

Perry is the next talent to take the stage. The young man has sung Jealous in the Blind Auditions, demonstrating on stage that he has an incredible voice.

The talent was already seen outside the Auditions, when at the last moment, Antonio Orozco turned his chair to give him the surprise of his life.

Perry couldn’t help but burst into tears when he discovered that he had joined Orozco’s team. The coach went to hug him without thinking, and Perry thanked him for fulfilling his dream. What a moment!