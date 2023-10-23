“The specialist in ENT or audiology and phoniatry is crucial when it comes to deafness, a symptom of an ear disease which, in the elderly, is an additional risk factor towards cognitive decline. It is important to prevent and intercept it early, in small, damage to the cochlea and ear caused by genetic problems or infections. Damage caused by noise is emerging in adolescents: listening to music with earphones at very high volume creates permanent problems. Even cancer treatments can cause deafness” . This was said by Domenico Cuda, former president of Sioechcf, the Italian Society of Otolaryngology and Cervical-Facial Surgery and doctor at the Piacenza Local Health Authority, in his speech at Welfair, the ‘Health Care Fair’ in Rome.

“Deafness is the symptom of an ear disease and there are many ear diseases – adds Cuda – therefore one of the main tasks of the doctor, and of the entire healthcare structure with which he collaborates, is to prevent, to intercept early and to treat the various forms of damage to the cochlea, damage to the ear that can occur with deafness. There are various causes: for children, genetic diseases, infections and meningitis contracted in the first years of life have an impact; for the elderly, however, , noise damage”.

In this regard, the expert raises the alarm “teenagers who increasingly listen to music at very high volume through earphones: in this way they create permanent damage”, he concludes.