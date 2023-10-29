Eight years ago, my namesake, partner and perhaps friend with a paronymous last name, Javier Pastor, published an article in this house titled ‘We don’t need a thinner iPhone’. He came to say, when Apple had not even loaded the jack connector yet, that Why did we want such thin phones instead of maintaining the thickness, or perhaps increasing it, and thus gaining autonomy.

It’s been almost a decade. Although the autonomy of many mobile phones is more satisfactory, there is still room for improvement, especially for heavy users, or at least for circumstances in which going very light on the battery provides peace of mind.

And here we are again.

Mm vs mAh

The smartphone has been mature for years, needing more and more time to make big leaps, beyond iterations such as the arrival of folding devices. These are the thicknesses of each and every one of the models announced so far this year by a selection of manufacturers.

The ones you see further to the left, below 7mm, are foldable, shown here in open mode. Between 7.5 and 9 mm is where the vast majority of current terminals are concentrated.and devices of all ranges come in there.

By the way, if you are curious, dear reader, the thinnest model in this graph is the Honor V Purse, foldable, and its 4.3 mm thickness. If we leave out the folding ones, the Huawei Nova 11 is the thinnest phone, 6.9 mm, in bar format.

Last year, perhaps the most recent such survey, Android Authority polled its users asking if they still cared about the thickness of their phone. More than 5,000 people responded. These were the four options and the percentage of votes:

Perhaps the last option, the one voted for by almost half of those who responded, has some nuance: one thing is that the thickness does not matter and quite another is that it is acceptable for it to have the appearance of that hilarious Duracell mobile with 10,000 mAh. Now, in certain terms, that level of preference surely does make sense. At least if we are certain that in return we obtain greater autonomy.

Smartphones have gone through several phases: first they grew in area, reducing their thickness by having more space to distribute their internal components, which in many cases were miniaturized. Then came the increase in these components: phones gained camera lenses, facial recognition modules, NFC chips or coils for wireless charging that were not there before.

Is it time to get rid of certain complexes and assume that there is nothing wrong with launching a 9 or 9.5 mm thick phone in exchange for the user gaining many hours of battery life, which is possibly the main problem facing today? With his phone? It wouldn’t be bad either, at least in models beyond the top of the range, or that complement these. But let’s see who bells the cat.

