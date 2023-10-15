Suara.com – The moment Rian D’Masiv received insults from the audience while performing at the 80 Proof Ultra bar in the Bumi Serpong Damai (BSD) area, Tangerang, was praised by netizens.

The incident was recorded in an upload from the TikTok account @Dewandra on Friday (13/10/2023).

Rian D’Masiv when giving a press statement at the celebratory event at Cilandak Towns Square, Jakarta, Wednesday (21/9). (Suara.com/Oke Atmaja)

“When D’Masiv was stabbed by the audience,” reads the video caption, quoted on Sunday (15/10/2023).

In his upload, the man whose real name is Rian Ekky Pradipta is seen singing the song ‘Pergilah Kasih’ while greeting the audience.

Then, there was a woman in the front row who suddenly gave several Rp. 50 thousand notes to Rian repeatedly.

Based on @Dewandra’s account, the money given to Rian reached more than IDR 20 million.

“That’s still part 1, there is part 2, he paid up to IDR 20 million,” said @Dewandra.

As a form of thanks, Rian bowed to the woman while continuing to sing.

Rian also waved his money around on stage before finally giving it to one of the crew.

The moment Rian dDMasiv received Saweran’s money, there were pros and cons. Some disagreed, while others still praised his stance.

“This is not a matter of having more money, but more of respect. Even if later he doesn’t want to receive it, he can give it to the crew too, instead it will be a sharing,” said @Rizqi***.

“Sorry, this is really honorable,” quipped @06:15 ***.

“I like to be confused, rich people talk to people with a lot of money,” said @Adkarun***.