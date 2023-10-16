Egidio Perfetti, photo taken from the top manager’s LinkedIn profile

Perfect, the “Bridge rubber” goes shopping in the USA

In 1946, in Lainate, in the province of Milan, the brothers Ambrogio and Egidio Perfetti they founded the Dolcificio Lombardo, known as the “Candy Factory”, to produce sweets and pastilles. The company has seen steady growth, innovating in the candy and chewing gum industry. Ten years later, in 1956, the first completely Italian chewing gum was launched, known as “bridge gum” or “Brooklyn”. Subsequently, the company began to acquire other companies, including Caremoli (owner of the Golia brand) in 1986 and the Belgian company Frisk in 1995. However, the largest acquisition occurred in 2001, when Perfetti acquired the entire Dutch company Van Melle, producer of brands such as Mentos and Fruittella, giving life to the Perfetti Van Melle group. This was reported by Corriere della Sera’s Economia.

On October 1, a further important operation was completed: the group announced the acquisition of Mondelez International’s activities in the chewing gum market in United States, Canada and Europe through the holding company “C+F Confectionery and Foods”. This enriches the group’s portfolio with brands such as Trident, Dentyne and Bubbaloo. According to Egidio Perfetti, president of C+F Confectionery and Foods and of the Perfetti Van Melle group, this operation represents a significant step for the future of the group and the realization of a dream: to become one of the main players in the chewing gum market. The goal is to integrate these brands into the existing portfolio, enhancing their innovative capacity and taking them to new levels of success.

This acquisition will lead to an increase in the group’s turnover from three to four billion euros, representing a significant step forward similar to the acquisition of Chupa Chups in 2006. The goal is to obtain a prominent position in the US market, with 27% market share, becoming the second largest player in the chewing gum industry in the United States. This will allow the group to exploit distribution synergies and grow in the candy sector. The acquisition also includes New Jersey-based research and development centers, which will contribute to innovation both in the chewing gum and sweets sectors.

Sustainability is a crucial aspect for the sector, and the group has decided to join the Science Based Targets Organization globally, implementing measures to optimize energy efficiency in its factories and gradually transition to certified “green” electricity sources.

As for the future, the group aims to consolidate its position in developed markets, focusing on emerging markets, such as India, China and Brazil, which have proven to be an engine of growth. This acquisition represents an important step in the chewing gum market, which is attracting consumer interest again after the restrictions related to the pandemic. The group aims to create innovative products for a better future.

