The Samsung PRO Plus microSD card is very fast and reliable

When buying a microSD, you should not only look at the storage capacity, but also at the reading and writing speeds, especially if you plan to use it. to record 4K videos with our mobile or install games on the Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch. Well, here the 512 GB Samsung PRO Plus comes into play, a microSD that Will not leave you indifferent.

The Samsung PRO Plus 512 GB usually has a recommended price of 68.84 euros, but now it has a 23% discount on Amazon and costs 52.90 euros. Therefore, you save just over 15 euros. It’s a very tempting price for a card that It has very positive reviews and an average rating of 4.8 stars out of 5.

Get the Samsung PRO Plus 512 GB microSD for 52.90 euros on Amazon

This card is a class 10 and UHS-I microSD, which offers a read speed of up to 180 MB/s and a write speed of up to 130 MB/s. These figures make it one of the fastest on the market, so it is ideal for transferring large files, recording 4K videos or using it to install games in digital format. In addition, it has great resistance and durability. According to Samsung, it can withstand extreme temperatures, water, X-rays, and drops.

Being a very fast microSD, it is a very interesting option if you have the Steam Deck and want to install Windows 10/11 without having to delete SteamOS from the SSD/eMMC. The Microsoft operating system usually accesses the storage unit continuously, which is why it is very important to have a card that offers very high read and write speeds. It must also be taken into account that there are games that take up a lot of space. The same can also be applied to the Nintendo console..

We could say that the Samsung PRO Plus 512 GB is one of the best microSD cards you can buy right now if we take into account the quality-price ratio, although it doesn’t hurt to remember that it is a time-based offer, so it can end at any time. Are you looking for a microSD with a lower capacity? Well, it is also available with 128 GB and 256 GB capacity for 18.36 and 34.60 euros respectively. At the performance level they are identical. In short, don’t hesitate and get this microSD before the offer ends, you won’t regret it.

