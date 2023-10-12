Epic Games Store has already announced its free games for this week and next. One of them arrives just in time to give us a nightmarish Halloween. Do not miss it!

Halloween is getting closer and video game companies are preparing for this special day. While games as a service like Call of Duty Warzone or Fortnite are celebrating special events, other companies have also prepared everything for this holiday.

Epic Games Store has also prepared itself by announcing a new free game for next week. The traditional weekly gifts of the digital store have already been revealed and there is one certainly interesting.

Although with the passage of time, the free weekly releases have lowered the level somewhat, the week of October 19 to 26 we will be able to descargar gratis The Evil Withina horror title highly acclaimed by fans, especially survival horror lovers.

A well-known horror adventure comes to the Epic Games Store for free

The Evil Within will be available for free at Epic Games Store next week with Eternal Threads. This will be the best time to experience one of the great horror exponents of recent years.

Developed by Tango Gameworks (Hi-Fi Rush or Ghostwire Tokyo) and under the direction of Shinji Mikami (creator of the Resident Evil series)The Evil Within is a survival horror title that hit the market in 2014.

This game puts us in the shoes of detective Sebastian Castellanos. This will have to find the dark truth that is hidden behind a disturbing multiple murder and what its connection is with a world in which nightmarish creatures roam.

Shinji Mikami He took control of a survival horror where the tension is palpable at every step. The Evil Within had good level design and monsters that went far beyond the atrocities seen by the T-Virus in its previous saga.

So if you like horror games to warm up for Halloween, this proposal may come at the best time. And if you want more interesting titles, not long ago we reported on a very good-looking project.

We’re talking about ILL, the most disturbing and realistic horror game you’ve never heard of and which is being developed in Unreal Engine 5. Don’t miss it! Have you played The Evil Within?