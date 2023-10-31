Peréz’s position for 2023 appears to be less good than his contract says.

It has been a disastrous season for Sergio Pérez so far. The Mexican Formula 1 driver started very well this year, but after about five races Max Verstappen felt that the point had been made. Since then, Perez has slowed down considerably. While Verstappen is stringing together victories, Pérez is having great difficulty reaching Q3 and the podium. And that is actually unsellable for a driver who can participate in the fastest car in the field.

Admittedly, Valtteri Bottas was fifth in the championship in 2018, while Hamilton became convincing champion. But let’s be honest: in the past three seasons, Pérez has never really been able to convince.

He has a contract for 2024, but Red Bull will make use of it. According to The Race, Red Bull has ‘the intention’ to continue with Pérez.

And although the above sentence seems very promising for Checo, that is of course not the case. In fact, it’s actually an ominous message. As the British medium states, if it is undisputed that Pérez will drive next year, Red Bull would not say that they have ‘the intention’ to continue together. Then you just say ‘he’ll be driving next year’.

So what are the options. The problem is that after 3 years Yuki Tsunoda is still a loose cannon without being convincingly fast. Nyck de Vries turned out to be a slow loser. The only two bright spots are Liam Lawson and Daniel Ricciardo, who had an excellent race last weekend.

So Pérez’s position is actually quite shaky

It seems that the next three races will be a kind of audition of who will drive where. One thing to keep in mind is that Sergio Perez has it in his contract that he CANNOT be moved back to AlphaTauri.

Of course he could already see the storm brewing. So if Red Bull decides NOT to put Checo in the seat, they suddenly have a place left in their own musical chairs. Ayumu Iwasa is currently Red Bull’s best-performing protégé in the Formula 2 championship. He’s third.

What do you think? will Sergio Perez save next year? Or is an intention to continue actually an announcement to stop the collaboration? Let us know in the comments!

