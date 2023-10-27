We fight on the track, not off it. Sergio Pérez knows how it should be done.

It is on! At Sergio Pérez’s home race it is Checo before and Checo after. But Sergio has now made it very clear that there is only “fighting” on the track and certainly not off it.

Sergio feels called to respond extensively to the issue now that the Mexican newspapers are full of screaming headlines. Social media is overflowing with excited South Americans wishing everything to Max Verstappen.

For example, the Mexican newspaper La Cronica de Hoy reports that thousands of Checo fans plan to boo all day if they see even a glimpse of Verstappen.

Too busy in the paddock

Going one step further, the same newspaper reports that various online newspapers can read that the “fans” are planning to block entire streets through which our Dutch Formula 1 hero has to pass for events and obligations. Until the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez itself.

Red Bull has already ordered a set of bodyguards for their brand new world champion, because it could be a hot weekend. Perez continues to repeat that as far as he is concerned the fans should restrain themselves.

The caution is not entirely unjustified, because last year the drivers already complained that the paddock in Mexico was far too busy. Even many fans were allowed to walk around there then. That doesn’t seem very useful now and the organization has addressed that.

Battle on the track

Pérez is clearly busy with all the fuss. Of course, all the support also feels good for the driver from Guadalajara, but he would like to focus on the sport. The battle must be fought on the track and not off it.

Of course, the media likes to fuel that fire. Last year Max Verstappen did not want to give up his place in the race in Brazil to his teammate and since then the whole of Mexico has not been very fond of our Dutch Formula 1 driver.

By radiating that Checo is focused on this weekend’s race and not on the past, the Mexican is doing everything he can to take the cold out of the air.

Self confidence

Sergio is oozing with self-confidence. While he doesn’t seem to be in the shape of his life lately, he does dream of winning in front of his own audience. He still sees opportunities. Especially after Austin’s evaluation, he sees possibilities.

There the entire top five was within two tenths, so it was all nice and close together. In any case, Sergio Pérez thinks that Sergio Pérez is certainly a contender for victory next Sunday. Well, he was awarded it for his own audience.

This article Pérez: we fight on the asphalt, not outside it first appeared on Ruetir.