Percy Jackson creator Rick Riordan reveals how proud he is of the series they have prepared for Disney Plus.

It is not unusual for a creator to express his dissatisfaction with the adaptations of his works in cinema, and author Rick Riordan is no exception since he did not like the two films released in 2010 and 2013. However, now he is very excited for the next release of the series Percy Jackson and the Olympians on the Disney Plus streaming platform.

After two disappointing experiences with 20th Century Fox films, Riordan was cautious about giving his beloved characters another chance under Disney’s direction. Knowing that he had to win over himself and the fans, Riordan became deeply involved in the process of creating this adaptation.

Rick Riordan shared his thoughts with The Wrap about the renewed pressures he felt actively participating in this exciting reboot.

These are his words.

I don’t know if it’s pressure, but I feel a sense of responsibility towards the readers. I want to do everything I can to do right by them and make sure this is a show they feel good about, recognize, love and identify with. I guess there’s a lot of pent-up expectations about having an adaptation that truly reflects the books. And I think, I hope, that this series is the antidote to that. If you are a fan of the books, I think you can rest assured. I believe you will be very satisfied. And I think it holds up very well even if you haven’t read the books! “I think it’s a really fun show and the actors are just fantastic.”

Percy Jackson

The cast includes Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood, Leah Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, Threnody Tsai as Sarah, Adam Copeland as Ares, Ryan Cowie as Chaperone, Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus, Jason Gray-Stanford as Maron, Glynn Turman as Chiron, Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan, Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue, Jelena Milinkovic as Nereid, Lance Reddick as Zeus, Timothy Omundson as Hephaestus, Jessica Parker Kennedy as Medusa, Toby Stephens as Poseidon, Megan Mullally as Alecto and Lin- Manuel Miranda as Hermes.

The key to successful fantasy adaptations lies in finding the right balance between satisfying loyal fans of the source material and attracting a new audience. Although the previous Percy Jackson film adaptations left a lot to be desired, expectations are high for this new series on Disney Plus, and there is every reason to be confident that this third chance will be the charm.

The Percy Jackson and the Olympians series will premiere on December 20, 2023.