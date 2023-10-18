Being one of the most anticipated series of this year, “Percy Jackson And The Olympians” reveals its budget higher than that of “The Mandalorian”.

Percy Jackson in a complete literary story captured in more than a dozen books, a story which will have a definitive film adaptation when the TV series comes to light. Disney Plus next December 20. Today, Variety revealed in an article the original budget of the series. the same It ranges between 12 and 15 million dollars per episode. This means that “Percy Jackson And The Olympians” had a production similar to “The Mandalorian”.

Walker Scobell will be in charge of giving prominence to this series that, three years after being announced by the platform, It will premiere in two months on Disney Plus. This will be the second attempt to bring the adventures of the demigod to the screen, remember that in 2010 “Percy Jackson And The Lightning Thief” was released in theaters, bringing this story to life on the screen for the first time.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

What will the series be about?

For those who don’t know, Percy Jackson is a boy with dyslexia and ADHD who has always felt out of place. From one day to another discovers that he is the son of Poseidon and he is not the only descendant of a god. After that, he will soon join Camp Half-Blood, where he will meet other demigods like him and live a lot of adventures.

Within the series, the story written by author Rick Riordan, published between 2005 and 2009, will be adapted. It is a popular youth pentalogy that has complementary books, as well as a sixth installment announced for 2023. Within this version adapted to TV, it promises to be much more faithful to the story captured by Riordan in the books than its predecessors on the big screen. With the author very involved in the project, the series is made up of a cast of Walker Scobell as the new Percy Jackson, Leah Jeffries as Annabeth, Aryan Simhadri as Grover, Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus, Megan Mullally as Alecto, Virginia Kull as the mother of Percy, Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes and the late Lance Reddick as Zeus.

Percy Jackson And The Olympians