The human being is insatiable. There are hot chillies that make you cry like a baby, or that sting your throat or stomach so much that you have to drink milk after eating them. But we want more. More spicy. So here it is Pepper X, the new hottest chilli in the world.

Pepper X reaches 2,693,000 Scoville heat units (SHU), surpassing the Carolina Reaper, the previous hottest chilli, which “only” reaches 1,640,000 SHU. To give you an idea, The Padrón pepper, which is already hot, only has 5,000 SHU.

If all these measures of spiciness confuse you, let’s explain it, because it is very curious.

This is how the spiciness of a chilli like Pepper X is measured

We talk about chilli, chili, or hot pepper, but in reality they refer to the same thing, the fruits of plants of the genus Capsicum.

The spiciness of these fruits is produced by a substance called Capsaicin.. In 1912, pharmacist Wilbur Scoville invented a method called the Scoville Scale to measure the spiciness of a chili pepper.

This method consists of diluting the chili extract in sugar water until the spiciness disappears. Depending on the amount of sugar water needed, a scale has been created that is measured in Scoville Heat Units, or SHU.

In this way, a sweet pepper has zero SHU, while a Padrón pepper reaches 5,000 SHU. It’s nothing compared to the Naga Viper or Dragon’s Breath, which surpasses one million SHU. As we have commented, the new hottest chili in the world, Pepper X, reaches an incredible 2,693,000 SHU.

This method is not 100% scientific, because whoever determines that the sugar water has diluted the spice… there are five testers. So it depends on everyone’s sense of taste. Even so, The Scoville Scale remains the accepted method for measuring chili spiciness..

The hottest chillies in the world are not found in their natural state. They have been created by mixing different varieties of chili, to obtain new varieties. Ed Currie is one of the most famous chilli growers in the world, since it has created Pepper X and Carolina Reaper, the two spiciest. You can see it in this video:

Producing new varieties of chilli requires a lot of patience. It took Ed Currie ten years to create Peppercarrying out more than 100 crossings each year, until they end up with the genes that generate the most capsaicin.

Many people believe that the spiciness of chili is in the seeds, but that is not the case. According to Guinness World Records, capsaicin is located in the placenta, the tissue that contains the seeds.

That’s the key to Pepper This allows the placenta to be larger and thicker, and that is why this new chilli is the hottest in the world.

Now it’s up to the chefs meet recipes that can take advantage of the extreme hotness of the Pipper, without piercing your throat or stomach. A real challenge…