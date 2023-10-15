Let us remember that the Santiago de Chile Metro became the scene of a peculiar demonstration during the afternoon of Thursday, September 21. After fans of the anime “Jujutsu Kaisen” wanted to pay tribute to Satoru Gojo for events that occurred in the manga in promotional billboards for the second season on the stations Manuel Montt and University of Chile, where flowers and messages appeared towards the character. Even to the very account of the Santiago Metro came out to confirm the event.

The voice actor Pepe Vilchis, widely known for his work voicing iconic characters in the anime and film industry, and who plays Satoru Gojo in the Latin Spanish version of “Jujutsu Kaisen”, did not want to be absent and He took advantage of his stay in Chile as part of the Expogame Santiago that takes place at Mapocho Station during this weekend, to join the fans of the series and pay tribute to his character.

Pepe Vilchis, whose dubbing career covers a wide range of characters, has played notable figures such as Shun of Andromeda in Knights of the Zodiac, Neji Hyūga in Naruto, Zamas in Dragon Ball Super and Taiki Kou in Sailor Moon. In addition to his work in anime, Vilchis is known for providing his voice to renowned actors such as Mark Wahlberg, Bradley Cooper, and Chris Pine.

