Although there are many more Android phones on sale, the truth is that the usage rate among Android and iOS devices is practically the same, especially in places like the United States where parity seems almost absolute.

However, a recent report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) showed that Android phones outsell iPhones annually, and by quite a margin in the United States.

But taking into account that there is a 50/50 parity between the use of both iOS devices and Android in the United States, there are doubts about it.

But a more recent report from CIRP seems to explain why this anomaly occurs between sales and the actual presence of these devices on the market.

In this report, it is put on the table that basically Users with Android devices change their mobile phone more regularly than users who have an iPhone.

In fact, in the graph we can see that during the first year after purchasing an Android phone or an iOS mobile, 23% of users who buy an Android phone switch to another one again in less than a yearwhile on iOS mobiles it only goes to 10%.

The report puts several theories on the table as to why this happens.

One of the theories is issue of operating system and security updateswhich continue to be more regular on iOS devices, sometimes with up to five or six years of updating the operating system, something unthinkable on Android, although recently shortening this distance.

The other theories is that Android phones are, on average, less expensive than iPhonessomething that may also be the case because there are Android devices as cheap as €100 but the cheapest iPhone does not usually go below €500.

another theory is that iPhones are more durable than Android phonesespecially because the operating system is more optimized.

Another is that as many more Android devices come onto the market, that seems to push users to upgrade to new ones. since they have a greater variety.

Be that as it may, you have an Android mobile or an iPhone, the truth is that if you know how to choose well, they could last you many years.