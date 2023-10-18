One of the world’s largest manufacturers is delaying ramping up EV production because people simply don’t want to drive electric cars.

Well, it was supposed to be that easy. The electric pick-up would shake things up for a while. So far it has not been smooth sailing. The Tesla Cybertruck is very popular on the internet, but the first copies have yet to be delivered to customers.

Then there is the Ford F-150 Lightning, the electric variant of the extremely popular pickup. It turns out: there was initially a huge rush on those Fords, but those were a few early adopters who wanted to have the latest. Sales of the F-150 Lightning have fallen dramatically.

But it gets worse. General Motors is delaying ramping up production of two very important cars. This concerns the already introduced Chevrolet Silverado EV and the GMC Sierra EV. Now that is not exactly a very shocking thing. Car brands often have difficulty meeting a deadline. Especially when it comes to electric cars, it will take a while before they get production in order.

People don’t want an electric car

But that is not the case. General Motors simply has the technology ready. The cars in question are also fully developed. The second factory is also ready. In principle, there is no reason to wait to ramp up production of these two electric monsters. But why do they wait so long?

Well, that’s actually too stupid: they don’t expect many people to buy them. The Rivian R1T is a more compact pickup and fits perfectly with the do-gooder from California or Oregon. The GMC Hummer EV is the least environmentally friendly car ever built and for that reason alone it is popular with a certain audience.

The Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV, on the other hand, are just pickups, but electric. And there seems to be hardly any demand for those types of cars. For the time being, the pick-up owner swears by a big naturally aspirated V8 under the hood, preferably with a lot of cylinder capacity.

13 to 143,467

Although the Chevrolet Silverado EV is offered, not many people order one. Between July and September of this year, Chevrolet sold just 13 units in the entire US. 13! Man, even more Alfa Romeo Giulias were sold in the Netherlands during that period. For reference, GM sold 143,467 gasoline or diesel Silverados during that same period.

The new factory will eventually be built, but that will take some time. It is expected that the electrical samples will be produced in the new production facility at the end of 2025.

Another reason that we will briefly mention is the upcoming elections. Quite coincidentally, the increase in production is taking place over the elections. The outcome is far from certain, but if Donald Trump takes power again (that is still not an unthinkable scenario), GM will not even have to open the second factory. Trump has already spoken out against the electric car and that it mainly costs American jobs.

Via: Detroit News.

