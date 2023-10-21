Pentiment is a game that has gone unnoticed, and is glorified by others. One of the great titles that was launched in 2022, could see its arrival on Nintendo Switch sooner rather than later. Or at least that is what has been hinted at.

In fact, it was the director of the game himself, in an interview for the Touch Arcade media, who left several clues about it. And of coursethere has been a lot of talk about Nintendo and how the title could end up coming to the Big N console.

“I think it is possible. Because of the Steam Deck, many people immediately ask: could this be Pentiment on Switch? I think there is nothing that technologically prevents it from being on Switch. I would love for the game to be on as many platforms as possible.”

An express wish from the director himself, which could be translated in the future into lThe arrival of Pentiment to our favorite console. Although for the moment we have no official confirmation If there are plans to adapt the game to Switch, the director’s will should be enough for a light bulb to go on at Nintendo.

This is an incredible opportunity for add a new title more to the already extensive catalog that we have on Switch.