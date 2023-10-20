One of the great games that has gone unnoticed in 2022 could be released on Nintendo Switch.

Pentiment is a delivery that is hand painted and offers these incredible landscapes.

Join the conversation

This year 2023 is being one of the best years for Xbox, the releases that the company has offered have been truly impressive, ending, for now, with Forza Motorsport. Although 2022 was a little weaker, the catalog enjoyed some real gems that have gone a little unnoticed. Indeed, We are talking to you about Pentiment, a title that has been truly acclaimed by critics and by those users who have sunk their teeth into it.

As you well know, this delivery is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and of course, PC. However, it looks like it could be coming to other consoles very soon. The game is about reading and making decisions, something that works very well on portable consoles such as the Steam Deck, which is why since its arrival on the Valve platform, many players They wondered if it would also be possible to present it on Nintendo Switch, the other great laptop on the market; and yes it is.

Pentiment does not close the door to appearing on Switch

This was confirmed by the game’s director, Josh Sawyer, in an interview he gave for Touch Arcade. There he was asked if it would be possible to see the launch on the Nintendo console, to which he has answered in a forceful and hopeful way for all those who play on the Nintendo machine. If you want to know what his words were, just below these lines we leave you the fragment where he talks about this possibility.

I think it’s possible. Because of the Steam Deck, many people immediately ask: could this be on Switch? I think there is nothing that technologically prevents it from being on Switch. I would love for the game to be on as many platforms as possible, but time will tell.

You see, the door to Pentiment’s arrival on the Nintendo console remains open, although there is no confirmation that this will be the case. For now you will have to wait a little longer if you want to enjoy this new, curious and incredible game on the Nintendo laptop. With the director confirming that he would love to see it on other platforms, they are surely already trying to make this a reality.

If you don’t have much of an idea what this Obsidian installment is about, this link has our analysis so you can take a look. Surely this way you will be able to remove all the doubts you may have about this title. If you have not played it yet, we recommend that you do so, since Pentiment was a different, fun and very curious delivery for the world of video games. A complete success.

Join the conversation