The latest project of Obsidian Entertainment, Pentiment, debuted almost 1 year ago as an Xbox exclusive on consoles, in addition to PC. Since then, the RPG title has not reached any more platforms, but this could change in the future.

Pentiment is a relatively smaller project that involved a small fraction of Obsidian Entertainment. Although the above did not affect the quality of the final product, the game is not technically very demanding.

Will Pentiment stop being Xbox exclusive?

It is precisely for the previous reason that Pentiment could reach other platforms potentially inferior to Xbox or PC consoles.

Josh Sawyer, the project director, believes that it is possible for Pentiment to reach more platforms such as Nintendo Switch, as it states that there is no barrier technologically speaking that prevents the title from running on this platform. In fact, the creative would love for the title to be playable on all possible systems.

“I think it is possible“Said Sawyer in an interview with TouchArcade. “I think because of the Steam Deck a lot of people immediately ask: ‘could it be on Switch?’ I think there is nothing that prevents it (Pentiment) from being on Switch. “I would like the game to be on as many platforms as possible, but time will tell.”

Josh Sawyer would love to see Pentiment come to Nintendo Switch

Although Sawyer’s response is encouraging, it is important to take into account that Xbox has the last word, as it was responsible for financing it and publishing it on all the platforms on which it is available.

However, the possibility does not sound very far-fetched either if you look at the business side. We say this because Xbox has had a very close relationship with Nintendo in recent years despite not giving up his dream of buying it. In fact, this would not be the first time that a game that was once exclusive to Xbox would reach consoles from the Japanese giant, as this has happened with titles like Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitie Editionpublished by Microsoft Studios.

Would you like to play Pentiment on Nintendo Switch? Tell us in the comments.

Pentiment is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. You can find more news related to him if you visit his file or if you consult our written review.

