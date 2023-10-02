loading…

Pentagon warns Congress funds to replace Ukraine’s weapons are running out. Photo/Illustration

WASHINGTON – Pentagon has warned the United States (US) Congress that it is running out of funds to replace the weapons Washington sent to Ukraine. This was revealed by the Pentagon in a letter addressed to Congressional leaders.

In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, the Pentagon urged Congress to increase funding for Ukraine. Last weekend, to avoid a government shutdown, the US Congress passed a short-term funding bill. The bill would have canceled all aid to Ukraine in its battle against Russia.

Pentagon Comptroller Michael McCord told House and Senate leaders that there is $1.6 billion remaining of the $25.9 billion provided by Congress to replenish US military supplies that have flowed to Ukraine.

These weapons include millions of artillery rounds, rockets and missiles that are crucial to Ukraine’s counteroffensive aimed at reclaiming territory Russia gained in the war.

In addition, the US has about $5.4 billion remaining to provide weapons and equipment from its stockpile.

The US would have run out of funds if the Pentagon had not realized earlier this year that it had overvalued the equipment it had delivered, resulting in an estimated $6.2 billion. Some of these have been sent in the last few months.

McCord said the US has exhausted long-term funding for Kiev through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which provides money for future weapons contracts.

“We have been forced to slow our troop build-up to protect ourselves from future funding uncertainty,” McCord said in his letter.

“Failure to replenish our military services in a timely manner could endanger our military readiness,” he added as quoted by The Associated Press, Tuesday (3/10/2023).