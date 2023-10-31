loading…

If the US stops funding Ukraine, Russia will win the ongoing conflict between the two countries. Photo/Illustration

WASHINGTON – If United States of America (US) stops funding Ukraine , Russia will win the ongoing conflict between the two countries. This was revealed by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The Pentagon is known to have proposed additional funding of USD 44 billion in the form of military aid and other assistance to the government in Kiev.

“I can guarantee that, without our support, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin will succeed,” Austin told US senators.

“If we withdraw from them now, Putin will only become stronger and he will succeed in doing what he wants to do,” he added as quoted by Russia Today, Wednesday (1/11/2023).

Austin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken asked lawmakers to approve President Joe Biden’s $106 billion request for additional funding, which would include combining Ukraine funding with aid to Israel and Taiwan.

Of the proposed $44.4 billion for Ukraine, $12 billion will be used to buy weapons and $18 billion will be used to replace weapons the US has sent to Kiev.

“Cybersecurity, intelligence support and increased US troop presence in Europe will cost an additional $10.7 billion, while $3.7 billion will be spent to expand production capacity in our industrial base,” Austin said in his opening statement.

Both cabinet ministers accepted the White House’s new talking points on Ukraine aid, describing it as a way to support the US economy by expanding industrial production and creating new jobs for Americans, although they have so far not done so.

According to the Pentagon’s own calculations, the US has spent $43.9 billion on security assistance to Kiev since February 2022.