China’s DF-5B intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). The Pentagon says the DF-5C ICBM variant is capable of striking the US continent, Alaska and Hawaii. Photo/REUTERS/Jason Lee

WASHINGTON – The Pentagon issued a dire warning to the United States (US) about the capabilities of the DF-5C nuclear intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) variant China.

In its annual “China Military Strength” report published October 19, the US Department of Defense or Pentagon estimated explicitly that China had more than 500 nuclear weapons in its arsenal in May and would likely have more than 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030.

More importantly, the highly anticipated annual report to the US Congress highlights that China is increasing the number of ways it can attack the American continent. This includes developing conventionally armed ICBMs and submarine-launched weapons that can be fired from its territorial waters.

“China may be exploring the development of a conventionally armed intercontinental-range missile system,” the Pentagon report said.

The report continued, ICBMs are usually intended to deliver nuclear bombs, but can conventionally strike the continental US and allow China to attack without using nuclear warheads.

“China could threaten conventional attacks against targets on the American continent, Hawaii and Alaska if the conventionally armed (DF-5C) variant were to be deployed,” the report continued, as quoted by the EurAsian Times, Saturday (21/10/2023).

The Pentagon claims that the DF-5C, one of several newly developed and upgraded nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missiles of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), may be equipped with a large warhead with a multi-megaton explosive power.

These missiles are in various stages of development and/or deployment. Now China’s silos, numbering in the hundreds, can be equipped with DF-31 ICBMs that are already operational.

The Pentagon report also revealed China’s progress in developing ballistic missile submarine capabilities.