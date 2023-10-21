loading…

The Pentagon denies sending ammunition to Ukraine to Israel. Photo/Illustration

WASHINGTON – Axios reports that United States of America (US) plans to give Israel tens of thousands of artillery shells that were originally going to be sent to Ukraine . This report comes as Israel continues to bombard the Gaza Strip, responding to Hamas’ deadly lightning attack earlier this month.

Axios in its report on Thursday cited information provided by three unnamed Israeli officials with knowledge of the matter. The Israeli officials said that the Pentagon plans to send supplies of 155 mm artillery shells to Israel in the coming weeks.

Israel has previously requested ammunition from the US, officials said.

But a US official told Insider refuted the Axios report, saying that America did not divert ammunition officially allocated to Ukraine to Israel. However, Israel and Ukraine will probably need ammunition from already limited supplies.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder told reporters at a news conference Thursday that he did not have any information when asked about the Axios report.

“We are confident we can continue to support Ukraine and Israel, in terms of their defense needs,” he said as quoted by Insider, Saturday (21/10/2023)

“The first shipments of US military aid to Israel began arriving there last week and will continue to be delivered almost daily,” Ryder said, explaining that the aid includes precision-guided systems such as Joint Direct Attack Munitions, Small Diameter Bombs and 155mm artillery munitions. .

The US Department of Defense referred to Ryder’s statement when asked for comment on Insider’s report on Friday.

Despite the projected confidence, officials have warned that ammunition supplies are dwindling as Western countries support Ukraine in its fight against Russia – and that was before the second war broke out in Gaza.