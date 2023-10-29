loading…

The Pentagon announced US plans to add a new model of nuclear bomb to its arsenal. Photo/Illustration

WASHINGTON – Department of Defense United States of America (US) announced plans to add a new model of nuclear bomb to its arsenal.

The new gravity bomb will be called the B61-13, a variant of the B61 model first introduced in the 1960s.

“The US Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration will begin production pending Congressional authorization and appropriations,” according to a US Department of Defense statement as quoted by Insider, Sunday (29/10/2023).

According to previous Insider reports the previous model, the B61-12, can perform earth penetration attacks, low and high yield attacks, above-ground detonation, and bunker buster options.

According to a fact sheet provided by the department, this move is the result of changes in the security environment and not any specific event.

The announcement comes just one week after the United States announced a cautious travel warning worldwide amid the Israel-Hamas war.

“Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or acts of violence against US citizens and interests, the Department of State advises US citizens abroad to exercise greater caution,” the alert said.

According to CNN, the US last issued a worldwide warning in August 2022 following the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

Todd Brown, a retired senior State Department official, told CNN that the current climate is beyond anything ever seen before and has the potential to get worse.

(ian)