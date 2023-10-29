Pensions, when will the check arrive in November? Here are all the dates to mark on the calendar

November is upon us and the withdrawal of payslip is approaching: also this month the INPS provided the details on the next payslip and the payment of the cheques. As stated on the Institute’s official website, the amount of November pensions will be credited to the beneficiaries on the day Thursday 2 of the month. As the INPS Circular of 22 December 2022 number 135 reminds us, payments are usually made on first day bankable of the month or, alternatively, the following day if it is a public holiday or non-bankable. In the case of November, the first bankable day is a public holiday (All Saints’ Day).

READ ALSO: Pensions, “Quota 104 must disappear”. Salvini ready to do battle

It should be remembered that starting from November 2 it will also be possible to collect the cash pension at the counters of Italian post. For better use of the service, it is however advisable to follow the suggested schedule: Thursday 2 November is the turn of surnames from A to C, Friday 3 November is the turn for D to K, Saturday 4 November (in the morning only) is the turn for surnames from L to P. Finally Monday 6 November from Q to Z

Subscribe to the newsletter