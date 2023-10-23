Claudio Durigon. Photo: Nick Zonna

Here are the news of the Maneuver

The draft budget bill, approved by the government last week but still to be delivered to Parliament, presents some significant surprises that will influence workers’ future pension benefits. These innovations include the evolution of Quota 103 to Quota 104, a remodulation of the wedge cutand changes to the contribution system.



Starting in 2024, the transition from Quota 103 to Quota 104 will be accompanied by penalties on the amount of the check for those who choose to retire early (provided you are at least 63 years old and have 41 years of contributions). The quotas calculated with the salary system (applied to contributions paid before 1996) will be reduced. The penalty will be greater for those who retire before the age of 67 required for the old-age pension.

In 2024, the wedge cut will be applied starting from gross salaries up to 15,000 euros, instead of up to 25,000 euros as in 2023. The cut will gradually reduce: 6 points for salaries between 15,000 and 28,000 euros, 5 points tbetween 28,000 and 30,000 euros, 4 points between 30,000 and 32,000 euros, and 3 points for incomes between 32,000 and 35,000 euros. In 2023, there were only two bands: 7 cut points up to 25,000 euros and 6 points between 25,000 and 35,000 euros. In summary, the advantage will remain unchanged only for those who earn less than 15,000 euros gross (7 cut points) and for those with incomes between 25,000 and 28,000 euros (6 points).

The draft makes changes to the rules of the system contributive, applied to workers who started working from 1996 onwards. One of the changes concerns the minimum threshold of the old-age pension allowance. Currently, the Fornero law requires 67 years of age and 20 years of contributions, with an allowance equal to 1.5 times the social allowance (approximately 755 euros per month in 2023). The draft proposes that, starting next year, those in the contributory system will be able to retire at 67 if they have accumulated an allowance equivalent to the social allowance, i.e. 503.27 euros in 2023.

Furthermore, an increase in the threshold for accessing an early pension with contributory contributions at 64 is expected. The threshold is incremented by 2.8 to 3.3 times the social allowance, corresponding to 1,661 euros per month. This change, if approved, would reduce workers’ ability to retire early with low incomes or precarious careers, forcing them to wait until 67, contrary to the demands of unions and experts.

Subscribe to the newsletter