With the approval of the 15.7 billion budget gap by the House and Senate, Parliament authorized the government to increase the deficit for the Maneuver 2024 which rises to around 22-23 billion. Here are the measures the executive intends to confirm, in particular on the pension front. The website tg24.sky.it writes it.

As reiterated by the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti “in addition to the costs linked to the war in Ukraine and other unknowns” – to which the war in Israel is added for example – the 15.7 billion will largely finance the extension of the 6-7 point cut to the tax wedge for employees with an annual income of up to 35 thousand euros. Then there is room for the merging of the first two Irpef brackets.

On Monday the government could approve the tax decree linked to the Maneuver together with other budgetary interventions, such as the introduction of the minimum tax for multinationals from 1 January 2024 and the review of tax breaks.

On the pension front, the Maneuver it will first of all contain the extension of Quota 103, the instrument introduced at the beginning of the year which allows early exit from work provided that one reaches 62 years of age and 41 years of contributions.

The introduction of is excluded, at least for this year Quota 41a legislative measure dear to the League in particular which allows you to retire with 41 years of contributions paid regardless of age.

Secondly in Maneuver space will be reserved for the strengthening of the Social Pension Advance (Ape), the welfare allowance provided by the INPS for some categories of burdensome workers. The option on the table aims at an expansion of the sectors and the extension to all female workers, the so-called Pink Bee

On the topic of social security for women, the question of strengthening remains open Woman option after last year’s tightening with the limitation of access to early exit to disabled people, caregivers, laid-off workers or employees of companies in crisis.

The government is looking for resources to finance social security measures. A billion is missing which could come from a further tightening of the indexation rules for the adaptation of the checks to the cost of living already changed last year.

In 2024 the ordinary revaluation could amount to a maximum of 6% but a reduction to 5.5% is not excluded. Palazzo Chigi has not yet decided on this point but could authorize a cut to the detriment of the club checks medium-high.

Finally, another point concerns the minimum pensions raised to 600 euros per month starting from 1 July this year. The goal of legislaturedear in particular to Forza Italia, is to reach 1,000 euros, but the worsening financial situation is destined to restrict the increase for the moment to 650-700 euros per month.

