Pensions increasing in November 2023. Here is the news and the amounts

According to what was anticipated by minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, a new decree of the Council of Ministers should formalize the increase in all pensions, starting from November 2023. This is thanks to the approval of the Nadef, with which 23.5 billion extra deficits were released in 3 years, of which 3.2 billion will be used for the approval of the legislative decree with which it is foreseen the advance of the pension adjustment scheduled for January 2024.



As reported by Trend online, in fact, the pension revaluation rate was hypothesized and applied at 7.3% from January 2023, while the definitive level described by ISTAT was 8.1%. THEIn this case, a 0.8% difference between the provisional and definitive revaluation rate is expectedoe, as happened under the Draghi Government, the adjustment could be anticipated, with single payment.

On dates of disbursement of the increases, the calendar will not be available before payment approaches, which usually occurs in the first days of the month both for those who collect the check at the post office and for those waiting for credit at the bank. Therefore is expected on Wednesday 2 November, given that November 1st is a public holiday.

It should be remembered, however, that the revaluation to adjust for inflation will take place in bands and not everyone will get the 0.8% increase. According to revaluation table in bands established by the Meloni Government – continues Trend Online – Only pensioners with an allowance that does not exceed 4 times the minimum salary are entitled to full equalization, therefore not exceeding 2,100 euros (approximately).

Right away all amounts of the November pension increase:

between 2,101.53 and 2,626.90 euros – 85% of the rate, or 0.68%; between 2,626.91 and 3,152.28 euros – 53% of the rate, or 0.424%; between 3,152.29 and 4,203.04 euros – 47% of the rate, or 0.376%; between 4,203.05 and 5,253.80 euros – 37% of the rate, or 0.296%; above 5,253.81 euros – 32% of the rate, or 0.256%.

