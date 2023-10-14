Pensions, cutting checks (here’s what): lawsuits against the Meloni government

The Meloni government will defend itself before the Constitutional Court for the rule that reduces the adjustment of pensions to the inflation of benefits four times above the INPS minimums. “Despite galloping inflation that has eroded the purchasing power of workers and pensioners, of any income, the intent would be to further limit the revaluation of pensions for checks that are more than four times the INPS minimum. In a nutshell, above 2,101.52 euros”, wrote Il Messaggero in recent hours. Cida, the managers’ union, turned to the Bonelli Erede law firm and announced the campaign. The judicial initiatives, as Il Messaggero explained in recent days, will be seven. The target? That the judge raises the question of institutional legitimacy incidentally, thus going before the Consulta.



Not only. In recent months, Uil pensioners have also started legal initiatives. It should be remembered that in 2015 the Court declared illegitimate the Monti government’s provision which eliminated the revaluation for treatments exceeding three times the minimum.

Pensions revaluations of 2023, automatic equalization

Automatic equalization is the revaluation of pensions linked to inflation and aimed at protecting purchasing power. Since January 1st, the INPS has attributed the revaluation of pensions and welfare benefits to the extent of 100% to pensioners who in 2022 had received monthly checks for an amount less than or equal to 2,101.52 euros. All the others had waited until March to receive the equalization but in a decreasing percentage (up to 32% for checks exceeding 5,250 euros). The 2023 Budget Law cut the revaluation for pensions amounting to more than 4 times the minimum payment with percentages ranging from 15% to 68%. According to Alberto Brambilla, president of the Itinerari social security study centre, during a speech which took place on 6 October at the conference organized in Milan by the Italian Confederation of Managers and High Professionals (Cida), the effects of the legislation for the years 2023 and 2024 on social security affected will result in a loss of purchasing power of between 7.5 and 9%.

Pensions Quota 103 again next year

In the meantime, still on the subject of pensions, it should be remembered that Quota 103 will remain in force also in 2024, therefore it will be possible to leave work for those who are 62 years of age, 41 with contributions andSocial waters, which has a projected cost of 1.2 billion. Changes coming to Woman optionthe aim is to extend it to all workers with 35 years of contributions and a minimum age that could be raised

