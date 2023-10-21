Despite the promises of the federal government to reduce “gasolinazos” in the current administration, Alejandro Escoto has noticed an increase in the price of gasoline in recent months.

The lawyer questions why there is a variation of up to three pesos per liter from one station to another in the metropolis if they all use the same fuel distributed by Pemex.

Alejandro states that he cannot stop using the car, because he goes out on the road constantly for his work.

“Yes, there is a constant increase in Magna or Premium and obviously it affects our citizens’ pockets,” says the resident of Bugambilias.

The price of hydrocarbons in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area continues to rise. The highest value of the Magna reaches almost 25 pesos per liter, and the Premium 27.

This was observed at the United Nations Service Station, located at Anillo Periférico 4435, in Zapopan.

The data is documented on the Energy Regulatory Commission website.

According to the Institute of Statistical and Geographic Information of Jalisco, the State is among the Entities in the country with the highest fuel prices. It occupies eighth place.

The state agency reported that during September of this year the average price of regular gasoline in Jalisco increased 0.13% in real terms compared to the previous month.

