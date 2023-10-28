Mourning in the world of sport. Jean Pellissier, a former skyrunning and ski mountaineering athlete, was found dead in his home in Saint-Vincent (Aosta). He took his own life at the age of 51. A friend discovered the body yesterday. The police intervened on the spot. Among the pioneers of skyrunning in Valle d’Aosta, he was among the organizers of the Monte Zerbion Skyrace, of which he was the promoter together with Bruno Brunod and Dennis Brunod. He ran the Jean Pellissier Sport sporting goods store in Martigny, Switzerland.

The carreer

Among the best placings in skyrunning are the third places at the absolute world championships in Cervinia in 1998 and, the following year, at the Skymarathon world circuit in Aspen (United States), in addition to the world record for speed climbing in Aconcagua (Argentina ) in 2000 and several first places in internationally important competitions. The results obtained in ski mountaineering are also prominent, starting with the victory, in 2004, of the Patrouille des glaciers (Switzerland) and the Tour du Grand Paradis and, in 2007, of the Mezzalama Trophy.

