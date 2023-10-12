Piracy pages are continually pursued. They are commonly used to offer users all types of services but especially to watch sports online without having to pay and do so for free. But they are also continually persecuted and now they have fallen two of the best-known piracy websites in Latin Americawhich have been closed.

The ACE or Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment is an anti-piracy coalition Worldwide and has managed to close two of the most important, most visited and largest soccer piracy networks in Latin America. Two domains that have been closed and that received millions of monthly visits so that users could watch live sports.

Web security

ACE has managed to shut down two of the largest and most visited Spanish-language piracy networks in the country. Two websites that illegally broadcast live sports and had a very extensive library of content. Together they achieved more than 150 million visits annually.

The closed web pages have been Pelisplut.Lat and Futbolparatodos. The first of them had a network with dozens of domains available after the closure of a similar page in 2022 and was dedicated to broadcasting live sports content illegally and free of charge for users. For its part, the Pelisplus.lat domain was one of the five most visited illegal services during the year 2023 and stored all types of pirated content to watch movies and series in Spanish. Now both have been closed.

“Thanks to a tireless global effort that involves the judicial and police authorities of several Latin American countries, regional and global AC teamsE, two of the most problematic illegal streaming services in LATAM no longer exist,” according to the association in a press release the statements of Jan van Voorn, the president and head of global content protection of the Motion Picture Association and head of ACE. “Copyright infringement knows no borders and affects ACE members regardless of which language the pirated content is broadcast in. “Today’s action is evidence of the growing momentum of ACE in the LATAM region.”

Other domains and openings

Although the closure of these websites has been announced, it is not the first time that these services have sought to revive themselves and find a way to continue distributing content. There are many cases of large online movie giants and piracy services that They change domains or find a way to continue doing what they have been doing until now. and migrating the contents to a new domain to continue offering exactly the same but from another access link. At the moment it is not known what path these websites will take but it will be a matter of time before we see what happens and if they are once again under the review of anti-piracy institutions around the world.