Reigning Moto2 world champion and 2023 MotoGP rookie Augusto Fernandez, will remain with the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 team for 2024. The 26-year-old Majorcan has attracted attention with points-scoring performances in all 14 Grands Prix this season and he achieved his best result with a 4th place at the French Grand Prix, while in Japan last weekend he achieved his second best ranking with 7th place. Augusto showed potential and maturity as he also progressed with his adaptation to the 2023 GASGAS RC16.

Pedro Acosta, despite only being in his third full season of racing in the world championship, will be riding the GASGAS in MotoGP for the 2024 season, alongside Augusto Fernandez. The nineteen-year-old Spaniard won the Moto3 title (2021), the Moto2 Grands Prix as a rookie (2022) and this year he achieved 11 podiums in 14 rounds, leading the standings by more than 50 points over their rival.

The GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 driver, Paul Espargaroin the words of GASGAS “will fill a crucial and highly appreciated position for the Pierer Mobility Motorsport project next year, giving support to young drivers and helping the team in the development of the project”.

Pit Beirer, Direttore GASGAS Motorsports :“We had an important and difficult decision to make for our GASGAS team for 2024. Augusto has made impressive first steps in MotoGP and we are totally convinced that he has the speed and intelligence to continue to progress. Pedro is a very special talent who has already won so much, so quickly and in 2024 he will learn to take the next step with the MotoGP greats. I want to thank Pol for everything he has done and for everything he continues to do for us. This guy is tough and super determined and that’s why we want to count on him as an important part of our structure. Pol’s openness and proactivity deserve my deepest respect. It underlines his greatness as a person that he gave us a hand in this situation. He also shows his passion for the sport and his thoughts for the future.”